Middle school sports may be cut in Southington

Middle school sports are getting the ax in Southington after a competition far away from the athletic fields. The board of education decided to slash the programs because the district desperately needs to save money.

"It's kind of sad that they got rid of all the after school sports activates,” Miranda Mitchell, of Southington, said. “Kids definitely need something to do after school. That’s my opinion."

Many parents and students are upset about the decision and had tried appealing to the board to save sports.

“I would like my kids to be part of a sports team anything that they would love to do baseball, cheerleading, soccer, basketball, so it's really sad that they got rid of all the sports after school,” Mitchell said.

Board members said their hands were tied by a shrinking state budget and cutting athletics will save the district more than $100,000 a year. Still many folks believe their leaders dropped the ball.

"It's not just math and history that you learn,” Mitchell said. “Sports is a learning activity as well and it gives them something to do."

The Southington superintendent did not respond to our requests for comment.

Board of Education members said kids can still play sports in township leagues, but critics say that's just not the same.

