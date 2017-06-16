Heavy fire injures 2 firefighters, displaces 5 families in Waterbury

Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at a home in Waterbury on Friday evening that displaced 5 families, and injured 2 firefighters.

Crews noted heavy fire upon arrival to the Central Avenue home where 2 families resided is a total loss.

Immediately, crews said the fire was in danger of spreading to the homes on either side. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Couture explained the crews immediately knocked down the fire in the adjacent home. The neighboring home, in which 3 families reside, is may not be a loss, but those families are displaced.

Crews made an initial search of the first floor for occupants, and none were found. Crews were unable to search the second floor as the fire spread rapidly upstairs.

Several companies were called to battle the fire, as well as the companies in Wolcott and Naugatuck to assist the city’s emergencies department.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.