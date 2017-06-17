Players set for 2017 Travelers Championship - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Players set for 2017 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -

The field is set for the 2017 Travelers Championship has been set.

The complete field was officially announced on Friday for the annual tournament in Connecticut. There are three players ranked among the world's top five as Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth will hit the links next week. 

The field consists of the following players: 

  • Steven Alker
  • Julian Etulain 
  • Russell Knox 
  • Tag Ridings
  • Byeong Hun An 
  • Matt Every 
  • Jason Kokrak 
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Mark Anderson 
  • Derek Fathauer
  • Kelly Kraft 
  • Ryan Ruffels
  • Stuart Appleby 
  • Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 
  • Anirban Lahiri 
  • Rory Sabbatini 
  • Ryan Armour 
  • Tony Finau 
  • Martin Laird 
  • Xander Schauffele 
  • Ricky Barnes 
  • Martin Flores 
  • Danny Lee
  • Webb Simpson 
  • Charlie Beljan
  • Brad Fritsch 
  • Marc Leishman 
  • Vijay Singh
  • Daniel Berger 
  • Jim Furyk 
  • Spencer Levin
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Zac Blair 
  • Robert Garrigus 
  • Nicholas Lindheim
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Ryan Blaum 
  • Brian Gay 
  • David Lingmerth
  • Scott Stallings
  • Jonas Blixt 
  • Lucas Glover 
  • Andrew Loupe
  • Kyle Stanley 
  • Jason Bohn 
  • Fabian Gomez 
  • Jamie Lovemark
  • Brendan Steele 
  • Dominic Bozzelli 
  • Andres Gonzales 
  • Will MacKenzie
  • Shawn Stefani
  • Keegan Bradley 
  • Retief Goosen 
  • Hunter Mahan 
  • Brett Stegmaier
  • Ryan Brehm 
  • Cody Gribble 
  • Peter Malnati 
  • Robert Streb
  • Wesley Bryan 
  • Emiliano Grillo 
  • William McGirt
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Brian Campbell 
  • Adam Hadwin 
  • Rory McIlroy 
  • Brian Stuard
  • Chad Campbell 
  • Brandon Hagy 
  • Troy Merritt 
  • Zach Sucher 
  • Miguel Angel Carballo 
  • Brian Harman 
  • Bryce Molder 
  • Daniel Summerhays
  • Paul Casey 
  • Padraig Harrington 
  • Trey Mullinax 
  • Hudson Swafford
  • Bud Cauley 
  • David Hearn 
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • Nick Taylor
  • Alex Cejka 
  • J.J. Henry 
  • Grayson Murray 
  • Vaughn Taylor 
  • Greg Chalmers 
  • Jim Herman 
  • Kevin Na
  • Justin Thomas
  • K.J. Choi 
  • Charley Hoffman 
  • Seung-Yul Noh
  • Michael Thompson
  • Wyndham Clark 
  • Morgan Hoffmann 
  • Geoff Ogilvy
  • Kevin Tway
  • Brett Coletta 
  • Beau Hossler 
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Tyrone Van Aswegen
  • Chad Collins 
  • Mark Hubbard 
  • Rod Pampling
  • Harold Varner III
  • Ben Crane 
  • Mackenzie Hughes 
  • C.T. Pan
  • Jhonattan Vegas 
  • Joel Dahmen 
  • John Huh 
  • Cameron Percy
  • Johnson Wagner 
  • Jason Day 
  • Billy Hurley III 
  • John Peterson
  • Nick Watney
  • Bryson DeChambeau 
  • Zach Johnson 
  • Carl Pettersson
  • Bubba Watson
  • Graham DeLaet 
  • Sung Kang 
  • Scott Piercy
  • Boo Weekley 
  • Luke Donald 
  • Smylie Kaufman 
  • J.T. Poston
  • Richy Werenski
  • Billy Downes 
  • Troy Kelly 
  • Seamus Power
  • Steve Wheatcroft 
  • Brett Drewitt 
  • Michael Kim 
  • Jonathan Randolph 
  • Tim Wilkinson
  • Ken Duke 
  • Si Woo Kim 
  • Chez Reavie
  • Mark Wilson
  • Harris English 
  • Whee Kim 
  • Patrick Reed
  • Bob Estes 
  • Patton Kizzire 
  • Kyle Reifers

"No matter how you look at it, whether it's world ranking, PGA TOUR wins or major championships, this field is tremendous and we're all looking forward to watching the competition," Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

The Travelers Championship will be held from June 19 to 25 at TPC River Highlands. 

