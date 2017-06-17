Players set for 2017 Travelers Championship

The field has been set for the 2017 Travelers Championship. (Travelers Championship)

The complete field was officially announced on Friday for the annual tournament in Connecticut. There are three players ranked among the world's top five as Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth will hit the links next week.

The field consists of the following players:

Steven Alker

Julian Etulain

Russell Knox

Tag Ridings

Byeong Hun An

Matt Every

Jason Kokrak

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Anderson

Derek Fathauer

Kelly Kraft

Ryan Ruffels

Stuart Appleby

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

Anirban Lahiri

Rory Sabbatini

Ryan Armour

Tony Finau

Martin Laird

Xander Schauffele

Ricky Barnes

Martin Flores

Danny Lee

Webb Simpson

Charlie Beljan

Brad Fritsch

Marc Leishman

Vijay Singh

Daniel Berger

Jim Furyk

Spencer Levin

Brandt Snedeker

Zac Blair

Robert Garrigus

Nicholas Lindheim

Jordan Spieth

Ryan Blaum

Brian Gay

David Lingmerth

Scott Stallings

Jonas Blixt

Lucas Glover

Andrew Loupe

Kyle Stanley

Jason Bohn

Fabian Gomez

Jamie Lovemark

Brendan Steele

Dominic Bozzelli

Andres Gonzales

Will MacKenzie

Shawn Stefani

Keegan Bradley

Retief Goosen

Hunter Mahan

Brett Stegmaier

Ryan Brehm

Cody Gribble

Peter Malnati

Robert Streb

Wesley Bryan

Emiliano Grillo

William McGirt

Kevin Streelman

Brian Campbell

Adam Hadwin

Rory McIlroy

Brian Stuard

Chad Campbell

Brandon Hagy

Troy Merritt

Zach Sucher

Miguel Angel Carballo

Brian Harman

Bryce Molder

Daniel Summerhays

Paul Casey

Padraig Harrington

Trey Mullinax

Hudson Swafford

Bud Cauley

David Hearn

Sebastian Munoz

Nick Taylor

Alex Cejka

J.J. Henry

Grayson Murray

Vaughn Taylor

Greg Chalmers

Jim Herman

Kevin Na

Justin Thomas

K.J. Choi

Charley Hoffman

Seung-Yul Noh

Michael Thompson

Wyndham Clark

Morgan Hoffmann

Geoff Ogilvy

Kevin Tway

Brett Coletta

Beau Hossler

Ryan Palmer

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Chad Collins

Mark Hubbard

Rod Pampling

Harold Varner III

Ben Crane

Mackenzie Hughes

C.T. Pan

Jhonattan Vegas

Joel Dahmen

John Huh

Cameron Percy

Johnson Wagner

Jason Day

Billy Hurley III

John Peterson

Nick Watney

Bryson DeChambeau

Zach Johnson

Carl Pettersson

Bubba Watson

Graham DeLaet

Sung Kang

Scott Piercy

Boo Weekley

Luke Donald

Smylie Kaufman

J.T. Poston

Richy Werenski

Billy Downes

Troy Kelly

Seamus Power

Steve Wheatcroft

Brett Drewitt

Michael Kim

Jonathan Randolph

Tim Wilkinson

Ken Duke

Si Woo Kim

Chez Reavie

Mark Wilson

Harris English

Whee Kim

Patrick Reed

Bob Estes

Patton Kizzire

Kyle Reifers

"No matter how you look at it, whether it's world ranking, PGA TOUR wins or major championships, this field is tremendous and we're all looking forward to watching the competition," Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

The Travelers Championship will be held from June 19 to 25 at TPC River Highlands.

