Shred-it event to be held in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is partnering with Channel 3 on Saturday morning to help Connecticut residents shred their unwanted documents securely and for free.

The community paper shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the locations in Rocky Hill and in Glastonbury.The Rocky Hill location is at 521 Cromwell Ave. and the Glastonbury location is at 81 House St.

The items with the following information should be shredded: 

  • Account Numbers
  • Birth Dates
  • Passwords and PINs
  • Signatures
  • Social Security Numbers
  • Medical Information
  • Names
  • Addresses
  • Phone Numbers
  • E-Mail Addresses

