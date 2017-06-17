Thousands of pounds of paper shredded at annual event in Rocky Hill, Glastonbury

Hundreds of people shredded thousands of pounds of paperwork during Saturday morning’s annual event.

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union partnered with Channel 3 on Saturday morning to help Connecticut residents shred their unwanted documents securely and for free.

The community paper shredding event was held from 9 a.m. to noon at the locations in Rocky Hill and in Glastonbury.The Rocky Hill location is at 521 Cromwell Ave. and the Glastonbury location is at 81 House St.

The items with the following information should be shredded:

Account Numbers

Birth Dates

Passwords and PINs

Signatures

Social Security Numbers

Medical Information

Names

Addresses

Phone Numbers

E-Mail Addresses

People told Eyewitness News the free service is something they wait for every year.

“It's a great event,” Leevon Williams, of Middletown, said. “Otherwise I would have a whole house full of documents that I can't get rid of."

“Everything that has my name on it, my address gets tossed into a shredder,” Arlene Mann, of Bristol, said.

The credit union has been doing the event for ten years. They said last year, they shred 43,000 pounds of paper.

