Silver Alert canceled for missing 68-year-old man from Windham

A Silver Alert was issued for Juan Medina on Saturday. (CT State Police)

A missing 68-year-old man from Windham was located by police on Saturday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued for Juan Medina on Saturday. Police said that Silver Alert was canceled later on Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call state police at 860-465-5400.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.