Crash causes fuel spill on I-84 in Tolland

A motor vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland on Saturday morning.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported between exits 67 and 68 around 6:45 a.m. Drivers should expect delays in the area. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

State police said there were no reported injuries.

However, authorities said the tractor-trailer with "a full saddle tank" was leaking fuel onto the highway. Department of Transportation and Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection crews were headed to the scene for cleanup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

