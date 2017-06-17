PD: Woman arrested for hitting pedestrians, vehicles with her car at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford

Shelby Coughlin wwas arrested after she hit two pedestrians and multiple vehicles after leaving a concert on Friday night. (Wallingford Police Department)

A Connecticut woman was arrested after she hit two pedestrians and multiple vehicles after leaving a concert on Friday night.

After the Rick Ross concert had let out at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the VIP parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian, who had been hit by a motor vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old, Milford resident Shelby Coughlin, was trying to flee the scene.

Police said Coughlin hit a second pedestrian while trying to flee the scene. Coughlin also hit six vehicles during her attempt to flee the Oakdale Theater, police added.

Officers ran alongside the vehicle as they tried to stop it. Eventually, one officer broke the window of the vehicle with his hand and police were able to take Coughlin into custody.

Three people, the two pedestrians, and a person in one of the struck vehicles were transported to a local hospital. The officer who broke the window also went to the hospital to receive stitches for his hand, police said. The conditions of those injured were not released by police.

During her arrest, police said Coughlin bite a female officer. She also damaged a speed radar attached to the cruiser window while being transported to headquarters, police said.

Coughlin was charged with DUI, evading responsibility, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, criminal attempt of assault second with a motor vehicle, assault on police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment first-degree.

Coughlin is being held on a $5,000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on June 30.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.