Life-threatening injuries reported in Mansfield crash

BREAKING

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 32 in Mansfield on Saturday morning.

Route 32 is closed just north of West Highland Road after a crash around 5:15 a.m. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

