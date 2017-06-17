Life-threatening injuries reported in Mansfield crash

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 32 in Mansfield on Saturday morning.

Route 32 is closed just north of West Highland Road after a crash around 5:15 a.m.

#ctraffic Mansfield Route 32 closed in area of Route 31 for accident with life threatening injuries. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 17, 2017

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

The crash remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

