ATV fires in South Windsor under investigation

The South Windsor Fire Department is investigating after two all-terrain vehicles caught on fire early Saturday morning.

A driver spotted a fire in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Route 5 around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted two ATVs on fire near a home on Route 5.

The fires were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The fire chief said one of the ATVs was destroyed while the other one sustained moderate damage.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fires and was unaware of the fires, the fire chief told Eyewitness News. The ATVs had not been operated in months, the fire chief added.

