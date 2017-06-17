"Large propane leak" reported in Coventry - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

"Large propane leak" reported in Coventry

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are responding to a large propane leak in Coventry on Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities said the leak was in the 0-100 block of Rabbit Trail around 1:30 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the leak is under investigation 

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved