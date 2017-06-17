Two lanes of Interstate 84 East closed for police activity

Drivers are being advised to reduce speed as the two right hand lanes of I-84 Eastbound near exit 31 in Southington are closed.

The lane closure was reported on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers at Troop H in Hartford said the lanes are closed for a teenager who jumped from the overpass. The teen suffered minor injuries, police said, and is conscious and alert en route to the hospital.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

