Police: Man found dead in Bridgeport driveway - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police: Man found dead in Bridgeport driveway

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -

Police responded to a home on Pequonock Street in Bridgeport early Saturday morning on reports of a man lying unresponsive in a driveway.

Police said the man was unresponsive on scene and was shortly thereafter pronounced dead.

Police are investigating to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.