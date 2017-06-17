Ribbon cutting ceremony held to announce Bradley Airport’s latest flight

Expansion is in the air at Bradley International Airport as the crews and passengers stepped aboard the latest addition to flights in destination spots overseas.

The airport celebrated the launch of a new Transatlantic flight to Edinburgh, Scotland with its partnership with Norwegian Air on Saturday evening.

Eyewitness News spoke with passengers excited to make the trip.

"This is actually my first international flight ever,” said Massachusetts resident, Cora Ricker. “It’s very convenient.”

With low fares, and a convenient location, the Executive Director for the Connecticut Airport Authority, Kevin Dillon, told Eyewitness News that the combination has connected multitudes of people.

"We're generating about 1.3 million transatlantic trips annually here out of Bradley. So, prior to these flights folks either had to go down to JFK or up to Boston,” said Dillon. “We truly are serving a need here keeping people at home."

Encouraging accessible, safe travel on a local level has benefited exponentially.

"It's so cool because everywhere else the prices are more expensive. It's a little bit more convenient to get to, so having it right here in Bradley, in Hartford, especially at such a low price” explained New Canaan resident, Chazz Lucenti. “It's amazing."

