Severe thunderstorms, flash floods expected Monday

An Early Warning Weather Day has been issued due to thunderstorms and the possibility of severe weather.

Channel Three meteorologist Mike Cameron said the day will start off humid and warm.

"Most of the day will be partly sunny, hazy and warm with temperatures well into the 80s and dew points in the 60s. A cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon, Monday night into Tuesday morning," Cameron said.

These thunderstorms are mostly expected to come after 5 or 6 p.m.

These storms can be tracked with Channel Three's futurecast and live pinpoint doppler.

However, they could come as early as 2 or 3 p.m. as some weather models have predicted.

A few of these thunderstorms may have severe weather with strong winds and large hail.

"It is important that you stay weather aware Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas of western Connecticut in an 'enhanced risk' for severe thunderstorms and eastern Connecticut in a 'slight risk' for severe thunderstorms," Cameron said.

These damaging elements will only be isolated events.

Flash flooding is also possible.

"Downpours may being rains of 1-2” per hour, that may quickly inundate small streams and brooks, pushing them up to and over their banks. Showers and thunderstorms may linger Monday night and into the wee hours of Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 60's," Cameron said.

More information about Monday's weather is available in the technical discussion.

Showers may continue into Tuesday morning, but will not be severe and will be gone by the afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.