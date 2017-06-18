Children and grandmother uninjured after car was stolen, suspect at large

Two young children, and their grandmother were inside a car at a gas station when a suspect, police said, was one of two suspects who stole their car and drove off.

Police told Eyewitness News that the two suspects had robbed the People’s Bank inside the Stop and Shop on North Main Street in Southington on Saturday afternoon. One suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money with the other suspect waiting inside a red minivan.

The robbery, police said, sparked a pursuit on Route 10, before the suspects crashed the car in front of a Shell gas station on Main Street.

One of the suspects carjacked a grandfather who was gassing his Jeep Cherokee, with his wife and grandchildren inside.

The suspect took off down I-84 Westbound but stopped to drop the grandmother and children off at the exit 26 commuter lot, before fleeing with the Jeep Cherokee.

“They're okay”, said Lieutenant Steve Elliott, of the family. “They've been reunited with the male who was operating the gas pump at the time the vehicle was taken so they're not injured or anything."

Police will continue to investigate the situation and are looking for eyewitnesses to the accident. The surveillance cameras on the gas station, as Eyewitness News was told, are not working.

The driver is still at large, and police are searching for a white Jeep Cherokee with Connecticut plates that read AG-13246.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600.

