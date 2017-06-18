Police activity at gas station in Southington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police activity at gas station in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Police have cordoned off an area surrounding a gas station in Southington as an investigation is underway.

Scene photos indicate a minivan is stopped outside of the gas station.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

