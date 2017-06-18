Second suspect in Southington robbery and carjacking still at large

One suspect was arrested and another suspect is at large after a bank robbery and carjacking in Southington on Sunday afternoon.

A man, who was later identified as 44-year-old Norman Renaldi, of Meriden, entered the People’s Bank inside the Stop and Shop on North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. and police said he handed a note to the teller in which he demanded money.

After fleeing the bank with more than $12,000, Renaldi got into a red minivan with another man.

The robbery, police said, sparked a pursuit on Route 10, before the suspects crashed the car in front of a Shell gas station on Main Street.

One of the suspects carjacked a grandfather who was gassing his Jeep Cherokee, with his wife and grandchildren, ages six and three, inside.

The suspect took off down the westbound side of Interstate 84 but stopped to drop the grandmother and children off at the Exit 26 commuter lot near the Cheshire/Waterbury line, before fleeing with the Jeep Cherokee.

“They're OK”, said Southington Police Lt. Steve Elliott, of the family. “They've been reunited with the male who was operating the gas pump at the time the vehicle was taken so they're not injured or anything."

Police arrested Renaldi for his involvement in a bank robbery. Renaldi was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal attempt to commit kidnapping as well as first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit robbery involving occupied motor vehicle – carjacking, engaging in pursuit, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of narcotics.

Officers said they recovered all the money stolen from the bank.

Police said Renaldi was working with a "co-conspirator." Southington police have obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect involved in the case, who was identified as 31-year-old Lamar McCarthy. His last known address was in Bloomfield.

The driver and "co-conspirator" is still at large, and police are searching for a white Jeep Cherokee with Connecticut plates that read AG-13246.

Police will continue to investigate the situation and are looking for eyewitnesses to the incident. Those with any information are urged to contact the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1600.

