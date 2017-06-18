Opening ceremonies held for Travelers Championship

At the end of the ceremony, they unveiled a plaque for the Jay S. Fishman Memorial Garden. (WFSB)

The governor and Travelers Championship officials helped kick off the annual Connecticut golf tournament on Monday morning.

The 2017 Travelers Championship runs from June 19-25 and is held at the TPC River Highlands. The opening ceremonies were held for Travelers Championship at the Memorial Garden around 9 a.m.

"We're here today to dedicate the Memorial Garden and honor our dear friend Jay Fishman," Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer said.

A special dedication honored the late former Travelers Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Fishman, who passed away on Friday, August 19th, 2016 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

"Every year has gotten better. And that was Jay Fishman's legacy and that was his vision," Schnitzer said.

"This morning is really special. We are going to dedicate the memorial garden in Jay's honor. The Jay S. Fishman Memorial Garden," Travelers CAO & EVP Andy Bessette said.

Tournament director Nathan Grube said the event benefits more than 160 charities.

"We aim to be more than just a golf event," Grube said.

"The Travelers Championship is about way more than world-class golf. It's about a community coming together," Schnitzer said.

The governor also delivered the open remarks and discussed his time with Fishman.

"I had the high honor and privilege of getting to know Jay and he was a great man and a great inspiration," Malloy said.

A star-studded lineup of athletes is taking the stage to compete in the Championship this year.

Announcing the 2017 #TravelersChamp field. See the best golfers in the world next week. Can’t. Wait. https://t.co/1S1EMpS9OT pic.twitter.com/6NBr2AUSey — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 16, 2017

"This is a very special moment in time and it is a real honor to be here today," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

