PD: Man arrested for attempting to set house on fire

Thomaston police arrested a man for pouring gasoline in his house in an attempt to set it alight following an argument.

Police arrested 52-year-old, Thomaston resident Thomas Harrison after crews responded to calls for a disturbance on Williams Street.

Harrison is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Interfering with a 911 Call, and Breach of Peace.

Harrison is held on a $150,000 bond and expected to appear at Bantam Superior Court on Monday, June 19th.

