Oakville man killed in USS Fitzgerald collision overseas

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut was one of seven sailors in the collision of the USS Fitzgerald, seen here, holding his niece. (Courtesy of Lan Thi Huynh)

The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut was one of seven sailors in the collision of the USS Fitzgerald. (Courtesy of Lan Thi Huynh)

The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.

One man, identified as Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, was originally of Oakville, Connecticut. Huynh was a graduate of Watertown High School.

His sister, with whom Eyewitness News spoke on Sunday evening, Lan Thi Huynh, said in a statement that she,

"Woke up to the world angry and crying. I hope this tragedy will be investigated with the utmost clarity and truth. I hope the sailors we lost get justice....Please honor him and the others, and pray for the families as well. Thank you all so much for praying and keeping Tan in your thoughts. I love you Tan, Rest In Peace ."

The six other deceased Sailors are Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia, Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California, Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.

Senator Richard Blumenthal offered his condolences to the families of the Sailors and the citizens of Connecticut.

"I am heartbroken by reports that a Connecticut sailor was killed among others who perished on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. The Navy owes the family and the nation a prompt investigation," said Senator Blumenthal.

Senator Chris Murphy also put forth a statement on the loss of life.

“My heart goes out to the Huynh family for their loss. Ngoc died serving our country, a debt we cannot repay. We are all grateful for his service and sacrifice,” said Murphy.

“The crash of the U.S.S. Fitzgerald is an absolute tragedy, and I intend to get to the bottom of what happened so that the families of those we lost have the answers they deserve.”

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, representative for Watertown in the 5th district, "I am terribly saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Sonar Technician Huynh. This young sailor's death is a reminder of the risks our brave military men and women face each and every day. We mourn with his family and thank them for his service and sacrifice."

Governor Dannel P. Malloy, issued all flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hyuhn's loss.

The US Navy said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved