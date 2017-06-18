US Navy identified Sailors found after collision of USS Fitzgerald

A Connecticut woman was arrested after she hit two pedestrians and multiple vehicles after leaving a concert on Friday night.More >
Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day, but strong thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.More >
An Early Warning Weather Day has been issued due to thunderstorms and the possibility of severe weather.More >
Drivers are being advised to reduce speed as the two right hand lanes of I-84 Eastbound in Southington is closed.More >
Two young children, and their grandmother were inside a car at a gas station when a suspect, police said, was one of two suspects who stole their car and drove off.More >
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 32 in Mansfield on Saturday morning.More >
Expansion is in the air at Bradley International Airport as the crews and passengers stepped aboard the latest addition to flights in destination spots overseas.More >
Crews are responding to a large propane leak in Coventry on Saturday afternoon.More >
