US Navy identified Sailors found after collision of USS Fitzgerald

The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.

One man, identified as Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, was originally of Oakville, Connecticut.

The six other deceased Sailors are Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia, Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California, Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.

The US Navy said the incident is still under investigation.

