Copy-Several killed in London vehicle collision

LONDON (MEREDITH/AP) -- Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.
Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.
WATCH: LIVE from London (Source: YouTube)
JUST IN: Video shows London police response amid reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians. https://t.co/k6g4YSqng3 pic.twitter.com/Rt5vEMfPWe— ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2017
Police are on the scene and are dealing with a major incident in Seven Sisters Road https://t.co/eYPjbVvlZG pic.twitter.com/BzVdQUNfw8— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after 'van ploughs into people' outside London mosque https://t.co/TDEEZfAmSI #FinsburyPark pic.twitter.com/JDK8OTyjSK— George Enis (@gorgenis) June 19, 2017
BREAKING: Arrest made after vehicle strikes pedestrians in London, causing 'a number of casualties' https://t.co/DE3VQo9jOn pic.twitter.com/CAer1gdRRO— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2017
Van drove into a crowd of people near London’s Finsbury Park: Reports https://t.co/l9oVr4f45N pic.twitter.com/9aYiFQaM1C— Global Journal (@globaljournal17) June 19, 2017
This story is developing.
