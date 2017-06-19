Florida governor in Connecticut to speak with businesses

Florida Governor Rick Scott will visit Norwalk this morning, hoping to lure Connecticut businesses to the Sunshine State.

Governor Rick Scott says he wants to try and get businesses that are based here in our state to move their operations down to Florida.

But our governor, Dannel Malloy is firing back at the Republican lawmaker.

Florida's governor will be in Norwalk today to discuss his economic development mission and why Connecticut business leaders should consider moving down south.

This trip is possible with the $85 million Florida job growth grant fund and Governor Scott says over the past few years, the Sunshine State has cut billions in taxes and made investments to help create opportunities for future generations.

Governor Dannel Malloy's office is speaking up ahead of this visit saying, "It's no wonder that Governor Scott would look to Connecticut and be envious of what we have here. We are happy to host Mr. Scott to show him a better way to serve his state, but if he's expecting anyone in Connecticut to buy what he's selling, he's better off saving his taxpayers the cost of the trip and staying home."

Governor Scot is expected to address business leaders in Norwalk beginning at 11 a.m.

