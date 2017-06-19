Florida governor speaks with CT businesses

Florida Governor Rick Scott visited Norwalk on Monday morning in hopes to lure Connecticut businesses to the Sunshine State.

Governor Rick Scott said he wants to try and get businesses that are based here in our state to move their operations down to Florida.

"What we're doing is the opposite of what Governor Malloy is doing. Reduce taxes, less regulation," Scott said.

But, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy is firing back at the Republican lawmaker.

Florida's governor was in Norwalk on Monday to discuss his economic development mission and why Connecticut business leaders should consider moving down south. He handed out a pamphlet that compared Florida to Connecticut.

Florida has more opportunities, lower taxes, and is welcoming new residents every day- Connecticut cannot compete! pic.twitter.com/H12yWvm95q — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 19, 2017

This trip is possible with the $85 million Florida job growth grant fund and Scott said over the past few years, the Sunshine State has cut billions in taxes and made investments to help create opportunities for future generations.

Governor Dannel Malloy's office is speaking up ahead of this visit saying, "It's no wonder that Governor Scott would look to Connecticut and be envious of what we have here. We are happy to host Mr. Scott to show him a better way to serve his state, but if he's expecting anyone in Connecticut to buy what he's selling, he's better off saving his taxpayers the cost of the trip and staying home."

One company that said it is staying in Connecticut is Stanley Black and Decker.

“We have no plans to move out of Connecticut. We understand the state has challenges. We are committed to working with state and local government to overcome these challenges.” Tim Perra, VP of Public Affairs for Stanley Black and Decker, told Eyewitness News on Saturday.

Governor Scot addressed business leaders in Norwalk at 11 a.m.

