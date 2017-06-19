Rain will fizzle out overnight

Channel 3 viewer Tommy snapped this photo from Harwinton on Monday (iwitness)

Strong thunderstorms moved through the state on Monday, bringing heavy rain, wind, thunder, and lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the state until 8 p.m. It has since expired.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state on Monday evening, but they have also since expired.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said scattered storms will continue throughout the night, but the strong storms have simmered out.

Residents woke up to warm and muggy conditions on Monday morning. The warmth and humidity combined with an approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms on Monday.

Ahead of the severe weather, graduation ceremonies for Danbury High School have been postponed. The event, which was scheduled for Monday was moved to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"Most of the thunderstorm activity will be done by 10 p.m. as we lose the daytime heating and the air becomes more stable, but the threat for showers will continue throughout the night," DePrest said.

As storms move through the state, below is info on what to do when lightning strikes. pic.twitter.com/nqwZN7SZ00 — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) June 19, 2017

The greatest risk for stronger storms was in western CT. That part of the state got hit by storms twice on Monday.

The thunderstorms were expected to produce very heavy rainfall, possibly producing 1 to 2 inches per hour.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Fairfield and New Haven counties from Monday afternoon to the evening hours.

Monday is an Early Warning Weather Day to help you prepare for severe weather.

The showers and thunderstorms may linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Drier and less humid air is on tap for Tuesday, with temperatures in the middle 80s.

