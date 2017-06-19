Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect part of Litchfield County, rest of state under watch

Severe weather is expected to impact the evening commute.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the state until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Northwestern Litchfield County, but it expired at 1:30 p.m.

the warning for litchfield co has expired, but storms continue... monitoring areas w/sw of ct for further development pic.twitter.com/FmfItyDoWO — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) June 19, 2017

Residents woke up to warm and muggy conditions on Monday morning.

“A soupy yucky day expected today,” Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

The muggy conditions will be followed by partial sun and warm weather. The temperatures will be in the high 70s to low to mid-80s.

“Everyone will see something,” Haney said.

Ahead of the severe weather, graduation ceremonies for Danbury High School have been postponed. The event, which was scheduled for Monday was moved to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Residents in the northeast and southeast have a “marginal” risk for severe weather. Northwest has an “enhanced” chance for severe weather while the rest of the state has a “slight” chance for storms.

“The really nasty weather comes after 5 p.m., 6 p.m. especially for northwest Connecticut,” Haney said. “Then, it will creep across the state through the evening hours.”

The storms are expected to bring “heavy” rain, lightning and thunder. Isolated Hail and winds of 60 mph are also possible.

“There could be straight line winds. There even could be a tornado throw in for good measure,” Haney said. “Isolated in nature, but we have to throw that out there.”

As storms move through the state, below is info on what to do when lightning strikes. pic.twitter.com/nqwZN7SZ00 — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) June 19, 2017

The storms are expected to last until midnight.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Fairfield and New Haven counties from Monday afternoon to the evening hours.

Monday is an Early Warning Weather Day to help you prepare for severe weather.

