Severe thunderstorms possible for parts of CT

Severe thunderstorms could impact the Monday evening commute.

Residents woke up to warm and muggy conditions on Monday morning.

“A soupy yucky day expected today,” Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

The muggy conditions will be followed by partial sun and warm weather. The temperatures will be in the high 70s to low to mid-80s.

“Everyone will see something,” Haney said.

Residents in the northeast and southeast have a “marginal” risk for severe weather. Northwest has an “enhanced” chance for severe weather while the rest of the state has a “slight” chance for storms.

“The really nasty weather comes after 5 p.m., 6 p.m. especially for northwest Connecticut,” Haney said. “Then, it will creep across the state through the evening hours.”

Storms are expected to roll into the state around 3 to 4 p.m. The storms are expected to bring “heavy” rain, lightning and thunder. Isolated Hail and winds of 60 mph are also possible.

“There could be straight line winds. There even could be a tornado throw in for good measure,” Haney said. “Isolated in nature, but we have to throw that out there.”

The storms are expected to last until midnight.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Fairfield and New Haven counties from Monday afternoon to the evening hours.

Monday is an Early Warning Weather Day to help you prepare for severe weather.

