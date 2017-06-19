Strong thunderstorms moving through state

Strong thunderstorms are expected to move through the state this afternoon and evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the state until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Hartford and Litchfield counties until 5:30 p.m.

the warning for litchfield co has expired, but storms continue... monitoring areas w/sw of ct for further development pic.twitter.com/FmfItyDoWO — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) June 19, 2017

To track the storms, click here.

Residents woke up to warm and muggy conditions on Monday morning. The warmth and humidity combined with an approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms on Monday.

Ahead of the severe weather, graduation ceremonies for Danbury High School have been postponed. The event, which was scheduled for Monday was moved to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Residents in the northeast and southeast have a “marginal” risk for severe weather. Northwest has an “enhanced” chance for severe weather while the rest of the state has a “slight” chance for storms.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most of the activity will be after 5 p.m. when the main batch of storms arrives in the state.

"Most of the thunderstorm activity will be done by 10 p.m. as we lose the daytime heating and the air becomes more stable, but the threat for showers will continue throughout the night," DePrest said.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and possibly hail.

"While we are not expecting a widespread damaging event, some towns that get hit with stronger storms may have some tree and power line issues," DePrest said.

As storms move through the state, below is info on what to do when lightning strikes. pic.twitter.com/nqwZN7SZ00 — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) June 19, 2017

The greatest risk for stronger storms will be in western CT. DePrest said a tornado threat is low, but not absolute zero.

The thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall, possibly producing 1 to 2 inches per hour.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Fairfield and New Haven counties from Monday afternoon to the evening hours.

Monday is an Early Warning Weather Day to help you prepare for severe weather.

The showers and thunderstorms may linger Monday night and into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Drier and less humid air is on tap for Tuesday, with temperatures in the middle 80s.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.