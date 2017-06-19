Man's body found in New London park

A man was found dead in a park in New London on Saturday morning.

Police said they received a report of a “deceased person” inside a Porta John at McDonald Park around 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a man in late 20's or early 30's. Police have been unable to confirm his identity at this time.

Police said there were “no obvious signs of trauma or suspicion,” but the cause of death was unknown.

The New London County States Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the man’s death. An autopsy is expected on Monday to determine manner and cause of death.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-148. Police can also leave anonymous information for investigators via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

