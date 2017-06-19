Man's body found in New London park

The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.More >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >
Two young children, and their grandmother were inside a car at a gas station when a suspect, police said, was one of two suspects who stole their car and drove off.More >
Thomaston police arrested a man for pouring gasoline in his house in an attempt to set it alight following an argument.More >
Today will be another warm and humid day. Strong thunderstorms are possible from approximately 3pm through midnight.More >
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
An Early Warning Weather Day has been issued due to thunderstorms and the possibility of severe weather.More >
Children growing up in Niger are at the highest risk of having their childhood cut short, according to a report by Save the Children. The nongovernmental organization's report for 2017 ranked the country as the worst place to be a kid, globally. Norway and Slovenia share the top position as the best places to grow up.More >
