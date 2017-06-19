Report: CT ranked worst state for road trips

Severe thunderstorms could impact the Monday evening commute. Residents woke up to warm and muggy conditions on Monday morning.More >
Severe thunderstorms could impact the Monday evening commute. Residents woke up to warm and muggy conditions on Monday morning.More >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >
The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.More >
The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.More >
One suspect was arrested and another suspect is at large after a bank robbery and carjacking in Southington on Sunday afternoon.More >
One suspect was arrested and another suspect is at large after a bank robbery and carjacking in Southington on Sunday afternoon.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
Today will be another warm and humid day. Strong thunderstorms are possible from approximately 3pm through midnight.More >
Today will be another warm and humid day. Strong thunderstorms are possible from approximately 3pm through midnight.More >
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.More >
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.More >
Thomaston police arrested a man for pouring gasoline in his house in an attempt to set it alight following an argument.More >
Thomaston police arrested a man for pouring gasoline in his house in an attempt to set it alight following an argument.More >
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
A man was found dead in a park in New London on Saturday morning.More >
A man was found dead in a park in New London on Saturday morning.More >