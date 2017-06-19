PD: Man damages West Hartford school property with anti-Trump writings and threats

Police are searching for this man who caused damage at Morley School. (West Hartford Police Department)

Police have released surveillance video of a man damaging signs and leaving messages threatening the president throughout West Hartford last week.

The video shows a person of interest riding a mountain bicycle at Morley School, which is located on Bretton Road, on Thursday. Police said the man damaged several areas with "anti-Trump writings and threats directed at the president."

The man in the video is believed to be in his 30s to 40s and was wearing a Boston Red Sox T-shirt. He had a small brown and white mix breed dog with him, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

