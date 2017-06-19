PD: Man damages West Hartford school property with anti-Trump wr - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Man damages West Hartford school property with anti-Trump writings and threats

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching for this man who caused damage at Morley School. (West Hartford Police Department) Police are searching for this man who caused damage at Morley School. (West Hartford Police Department)
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police have released surveillance video of a man damaging signs and leaving messages threatening the president throughout West Hartford last week. 

The video shows a person of interest riding a mountain bicycle at Morley School, which is located on Bretton Road, on Thursday. Police said the man damaged several areas with "anti-Trump writings and threats directed at the president." 

The man in the video is believed to be in his 30s to 40s and was wearing a Boston Red Sox T-shirt. He had a small brown and white mix breed dog with him, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.