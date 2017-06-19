PD: Man broke into pizza restaurant by smashing front window with rocks

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Northwestern Litchfield County until 1:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the rest of the state until 8 p.m.More >
Police have closed off the Square One shopping mall in Saugus, Massachusetts after an 'armed and dangerous' intruder was reported to be inside the mall's Dick's Sporting Goods store.More >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.More >
Today will be another warm and humid day. Strong thunderstorms are possible from approximately 3pm through midnight.More >
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.More >
One suspect was arrested and another suspect is at large after a bank robbery and carjacking in Southington on Sunday afternoon.More >
A new report says that Connecticut is the worst state for road trips. WalletHub, which is a personal finance website, looked at 22 key indicators of a fun and frugal summer road trip.More >
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
