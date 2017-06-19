PD: Man broke into pizza restaurant by smashing front window with rocks

Police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight burglary at a pizza restaurant in Norwalk earlier this month. (Norwalk Police Department)

Police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight burglary at a pizza restaurant in Norwalk earlier this month.

The commercial burglary took place at Rowayton Pizza on June 10. Police said the suspect broke the front window to Rowayton Pizza with rocks and then entered the building.

The man took the cash register before fleeing in a Toyota.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3183 or by emialing jbell@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, by clicking here or by texting tips can be submitted by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

