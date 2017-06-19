Body of kayaker found off CT coast

This kayak was located off the coast of Bridgeport on Monday morning. (Coast Guard)

The search off the coast of Stratford for a missing kayaker from New York ended on Monday.

The Coast Guard said a 14-foot Carolina Kayak with fishing gear was located 4 miles off the coast around 8:30 a.m. The Coast Guard said the "markings on the kayak and the position it was found in suggest the owner departed out of the Northport, New York area."

Coast Guard officials found the body of 41-year old Gregory Blanco, of Long Island off the coast of Stratford. Blanco disappeared on Sunday and officials said he drowned.

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Haven and Eatons Neck were launched to assist in the search. Bridgeport Marine Group and Nassau County Police Department are also helping in the search.

