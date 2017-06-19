Kayak located off CT coast

This kayak was located off the coast of Bridgeport on Monday morning. (Coast Guard)

A kayak was located off the coast of Stratford on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said a 14-foot Carolina Kayak with fishing gear was located 4 miles off the coast around 8:30 a.m. The Coast Guard said the "markings on the kayak and the position it was found in suggest the owner departed out of the Northport, New York area."

Crews are now searching the area for a missing kayaker. Kayaker may have been out on the water since Sunday or overnight, according to Coast Guard.

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Haven and Eatons Neck were launched to assist in the search. Bridgeport Marine Group and Nassau County Police Department are also helping in the search.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at 203-468-4421.

