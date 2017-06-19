7 Waterbury school employees suspended after child left at park

Two administrators, two recreation specialists and three teachers are suspended after a child left behind at a park in Waterbury in April.

The incident took place during an after-school activity at the Chase Park House on April 24.

An unidentified fifth-grade student had a headache and a teacher asked him to lay down on a bench inside the building lobby, according to a spokesman for Waterbury Schools. The administration later moved him to room inside the same building. Once the program was dismissed, he was left there, according to a spokesman for Waterbury Schools.

The student had a cell phone and called his father. The father then called the police.

Tina Jackovino, head of the 21st Century grant for after school activities, Ed Mccann, manager of the bureau of recreation, were the administrators suspended for the incident.

