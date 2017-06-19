Teen battling cancer wishes to meet Justin Bieber

Marissa Jean Satiro is battling cancer and her wish is to meet Justin Bieber (GoFundMe page)

An Uncasville teenager battling a very aggressive form of bone cancer has put together a bucket list, and at the top of it is meeting Justin Bieber.

Like so many teens, Marissa Jean Satiro is a Justin Bieber fanatic. She saw him in concert and almost met him last summer.

Marissa's parents are hoping that wish will come true very soon for their daughter, who has been fighting stage 4 bone cancer for two years.

“The doctors assured that it's just not hereditary. It's just something that some teenagers get and some don't and it just happened,” said Marissa’s mother Michelle Satiro.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 15-year-old underwent emergency brain surgery after a tumor ruptured.

“I asked her ‘why aren't you smiling’ and she said ‘I am, I just can't,’ and then we knew something is wrong. Her whole right side just started, basically, not working,” Michelle Satiro said.

Her parents said Marissa’s attitude through all of this has kept them going, and they want nothing more than for her wish to come true.

"Whatever makes her happy is all that matters,” said Marissa’s father Joseph Satiro.

They say the reality is they may have just a couple more months.

“She's determined. She's not going to give up. She believes in miracles, so she believes that she will get her miracle,” Michelle Satiro said.

Marissa's parents have set up a GoFundMe page for her bucket list, which also includes visiting California and Texas. You can find that page here.

