2 arrested for robbery or New Haven delivery man

Two people were arrested after the robbery of a pizza delivery man in New Haven early Monday.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery on Foote Street around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old man had been robbed while making a delivery for Alpha Delta Pizza.

The victim told police that he spotted his customer after getting out of his car. When he started walking toward her, he saw two men headed towards him.

The delivery man told police that he knew he was being setup and while running back to his car, one of the suspects approached him with a gun.

After knocking the food out of the man’s hands, the delivery man was demanded that he emptied his pockets and headed over $200 to suspects.

The suspects made the deliveryman lie on the ground. At that time, the woman started driving away in the delivery man’s vehicle, but not before taking the bag of food.

The deliveryman did not report any injuries to police.

The stolen vehicle was first spotted in New Haven around 3 a.m. Police pursued the vehicle through several including New Haven, Milford and then back into New Haven.

“Traffic was light and the pursuit continued until it approached New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood. Officers discontinued the chase but searched the area,” New Haven Police Officer David B. Hartman said.

A second police pursuit occurred on the southbound side on Interstate 95, until the stolen vehicle got off the highway via Exit 43.

The vehicle was located in a parking lot at 782 First Ave. in West Haven. In a short time, officers located 39-year-old, New Haven resident Sonya B. Bracy. She was arrested and still had the keys to the stolen vehicle in her purse.

Police pursued a man, who was later identified as West Haven resident Amar Ju Walton, through the back yards of Cover Street. Walton was arrested a short time later.

Bracy, who has a lengthy criminal history - mainly for thefts and related larcenies, was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Walton, who was convicted of six previous robberies, was charged with first-degree robbery, interfering with police, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

