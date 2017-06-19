11 ducklings rescued from storm drain in CT

Crews from Norwalk Fire Department Ladder Co. #1 were able to save the ducklings were the drain. (Norwalk Fire Department Ladder Co. #1 Facebook)

This duckling was one of 11 rescued from a storm drain. ( Norwalk Fire Department Ladder Co. #1 Facebook)

Firefighters rescued 11 ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain in Norwalk on Monday.

The members of the Norwalk Fire Department Ladder Co. #1 were able to safely and successfully remove the ducklings from the drain.

The ducklings were returned to the mother duck who watched attentively the entire time.

