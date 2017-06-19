McDonald's now available for delivery in some CT towns, cities

UberEATS is now making deliveries possible from 53 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Connecticut. (AP file photo)

Connecticut residents can now get McDonald's delivered right to their doors.

UberEATS is now making deliveries possible from 53 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Connecticut.

Customers can place their orders through the UberEATS app or on UberEATS.com. Customers can use the same account that they "use to take Uber rides and track their order."

“We are excited to bring a new level of convenience and personalization to our customers in Connecticut with UberEATS. Our customers have told us they enjoy experiencing McDonald’s in new ways, and we look forward to offering more ways to enjoy their favorite menu items," Scott Taylor, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President of the Connecticut and Western Massachusetts McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association, said in a statement on Monday.

A booking fee applies to each order.

The following towns and cities are participating in the McDelivery program:

Berlin

Bloomfield

Branford

Derby

East Hartford

East Haven

Glastonbury

Hamden

Hartford

Manchester

Milford

New Britain

Newington

Orange

New Haven

North Branford

North Haven

Rocky Hill

Seymour

South Windsor

West Hartfor

West Haven

“With UberEATS, you can get the food you want, where you want it, delivered at Uber speed. We're thrilled to partner with McDonald's to give fans in Connecticut easy access to their McDonald’s favorites at the tap of a button. People in Connecticut search for McDonald's in the UberEATS app almost daily, so we're excited to expand our reach and deliver what they've been craving," UberEATS Connecticut General Manager Casey Verkemp said in a statement on Monday.

For more information, click here.

