Bear being spotted regularly in Milford neighborhood

Strong thunderstorms are expected to move through the state this afternoon and evening.More >
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after police said he killed and mutilated a bunny in Bristol on Sunday.More >
Police have closed off the Square One shopping mall in Saugus, Massachusetts after an 'armed and dangerous' intruder was reported to be inside the mall's Dick's Sporting Goods store.More >
A new report says that Connecticut is the worst state for road trips. WalletHub, which is a personal finance website, looked at 22 key indicators of a fun and frugal summer road trip.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >
Connecticut residents can now get McDonald's delivered right to their doors. UberEATS is now making deliveries possible from 53 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Connecticut.More >
The US Navy issued a press release that contained the names of the seven Sailors whose remains were found in flooded compartments on the USS Fitzgerald.More >
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.More >
