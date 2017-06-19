Becoming Mostly Sunny Today

DRIER AND LESS HUMID TODAY

The front that brought us all of that nasty weather yesterday is clearing the state as I type! With that front goes the rain, so if you are waking up to a shower this morning, not to fret, it will be gone by 7am this morning. While the dew points are still in the upper 60s this morning, those numbers will be dropping too, into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Air temperatures will still be warm though, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s inland. The normal high for June 20th at Bradley Airport is 81 degrees. A southwesterly breeze will keep shoreline locations cooler, with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be comfortable, with lows near 60 and relatively low humidity.

CHANCE OF SHOWERS TOMORROW, DRY THURSDAY

Wednesday will start out mostly clear before a secondary cold front approaches. This will bring the chance for a few afternoon showers. Right now, we think most of the day and most of the state will remain dry. It will be slightly cooler, too, with high temperatures generally in the lower 80s. The front will pass Connecticut by tomorrow night, which will bring any showers to an end and allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s.

Thursday is shaping up to be a pleasant day, with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s near the water. It will likely be a comfortable day, too, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. This is great news for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship taking place at TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell.

WARM WITH SHOWERS & STORMS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Over the weekend, a series of disturbances will slide into New England from the west and southwest, providing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The first one will come Friday afternoon, bringing a chance of showers. Southwesterly winds ahead of the system will bring warmer air into Connecticut, with highs in the upper 80s inland, and lower 80s at the shore.



By Saturday, a more powerful system with an associated cold front will approach the state, bringing the potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will also have to watch a tropical system currently near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula that is expected to reach the Gulf Coast later this week. Some of the remnant moisture from this system may be picked up by Saturday’s cold front. If this occurs, rainfall on Saturday could be quite heavy, which would be bad news for the third round of the Traveler’s Championship. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates as we get closer to Saturday!

It will be a warm, muggy day with highs in the lower to middle 80s with dew points near 70.

DRY SUNDAY, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MONDAY

The front will be past Connecticut by Sunday, allowing for a partly sunny day. But on Monday, another cold front will arrive and bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Both days will be seasonably warm, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

