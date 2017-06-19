Severe Storms and possible Flash Flooding!

** A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the ENTIRE STATE until 8:00 tonight **

** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for LITCHFIELD, HARTFORD, TOLLAND, FAIRFIELD, and NEW HAVEN counties until 4:00 tomorrow morning **

AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORM UPDATE

Today has been another warm and humid day, with air temperatures rising into the 80s away from the water with dew points in the lower 70s! A southerly wind has kept shoreline locations in the 70s.

The warmth and humidity will combine with an approaching cold front to produce thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has put northern and western Connecticut within the area of “enhanced risk” for strong storms. The rest of the state is under the “slight risk” area as the air is more stable there, which will inhibit thunderstorm development.

Timing. As of this writing, strong thunderstorms have impacted Litchfield County. We think most of the activity will be confined there until after 5 PM when the main batch of storms -- currently over eastern Pennsylvania and central New York State -- arrives. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be done by 10 PM as we lose the daytime heating and the air becomes more stable, but the threat for showers will continue throughout the night.

Severe Weather Risks. Given the strong wind energy aloft and resulting broad-scale shear, the main threats today will be large hail and strong straight-line winds. While we are not expecting a widespread damaging event, some towns that get hit with stronger storms may have some tree and power line issues. The greatest risk for stronger storms will be in western Connecticut as onshore winds have kept the air over eastern Connecticut cooler, and thus more stable. Also, in looking at some of the tornado-related parameters (level of saturation, low level turning of wind, among others), the tornado threat will be very low, but not absolute zero. We will be keeping a sharp eye on radar for rotation.

Flash Flooding Risk. Because of the tropical nature of this air mass – high dew point temperatures – thunderstorms that do develop could produce very heavy rainfall. These downpours may being rainfall rates of 1-2” per hour, that may cause flash flooding in urban areas as well as near small streams and brooks. As such, flash flood watches are already in effect for Hartford, Tolland, New Haven, Fairfield, and Litchfield Counties.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger Monday night and into the wee hours of Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

DRIER AND LESS HUMID TOMORROW

The front will clear the state late tonight and bring an end to any remaining showers and thunderstorms. We will also get relief from the humidity as dew point temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Air temperatures will still be warm, though, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s inland. A southwesterly breeze will keep shoreline locations cooler, with highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow night will be comfortable, with lows near 60 and relatively low humidity. The normal high for June 20th at Bradley Airport is 81 degrees.

CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEDNESDAY, DRY THURSDAY

Wednesday will start out partly cloudy before a secondary cold front approaches. This will bring the chance of a few afternoon showers. Right now, we think most of the day and most of the state will remain dry. It will be slightly cooler, too, with high temperatures generally in the lower 80s. The front will pass Connecticut by Wednesday night, which will bring any showers to an end and allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s.

Thursday is shaping up to be a pleasant day, with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s near the water. It will likely be a comfortable day, too, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. This is great news for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship taking place at TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell.

WARM WITH SHOWERS & STORMS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Over the weekend, a series of disturbances will slide into New England from the west and southwest, providing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The first one will come Friday afternoon, bringing a chance of showers. Southwesterly winds ahead of the system will bring warmer air into Connecticut, with highs in the upper 80s inland, and lower 80s at the shore.



By Saturday, a more powerful system with an associated cold front will approach the state, bringing the potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will also have to watch a tropical system currently near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula that is expected to reach the Gulf Coast later this week. Some of the remnant moisture from this system may be picked up by Saturday’s cold front. If this occurs, rainfall on Saturday could be quite heavy, which would be bad news for the third round of the Traveler’s Championship. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates as we get closer to Saturday!

It will be a warm, muggy day with highs in the lower to middle 80s with dew points near 70.

DRY SUNDAY, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MONDAY

The front will be past Connecticut by Sunday, allowing for a partly sunny day. But on Monday, another cold front will arrive and bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Both days will be seasonably warm, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

