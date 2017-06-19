PD: Teen killed and mutilated bunny in Bristol

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after police said he killed and mutilated a bunny in Bristol on Sunday.

The unidentified boy, who lives in Bristol, was charged with animal cruelty on Monday after the discovery of a social post.

The teenager has been issued a summons and given a court date at juvenile court in New Britain.

The investigation into the incident is “ongoing.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.