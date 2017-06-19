Package of cocaine found on DOT property

A large package of cocaine was found on the DOT property (Newington police)

A Department of Transportation employee spotted a package of cocaine on the DOT property Thursday afternoon.

Newington police said the employee was picking up trash on the property near the Dicks Sporting Goods store when he spotted a square-shaped plastic package.

Police determined it was just over one kilogram of a white powdery substance that was determined to be cocaine.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 594-6218.

