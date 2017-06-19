Dunkin Donuts Park voted top stadium in the country

It's a homerun for the Hartford Yard Goats.

Dunkin Donuts Park has been named the Best Double-A Ballpark by Ballpark Digest.

“We are extremely proud to hear that fans voted Dunkin’ Donuts Park as the best Double-A ballpark in the country,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said in a press release. “We want to thank all the fans for taking time to vote over the past few weeks and for Ballpark Digest for having this contest to help showcase Dunkin’ Donuts Park on a national level. This is such a wonderful honor and we have been completely overjoyed by the outstanding fan support at our games in Hartford this season.”

Ballpark Digest said over 178,000 people voted on their favorite ballparks over a three-week period.

This is the first year the Yard Goats are playing in downtown Hartford.

The stadium opened in April.

