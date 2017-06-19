Southington police investigate attempted arson incidents

Police in Southington are investigating four incidents of attempted arson.

Investigators said a rag with some sort of accelerant was stuffed into a gas tank of a mustang and was set on fire, now the owner has to replace the entire tank.

"I didn't even know anything was going on out here, I was sitting on my couch and my next-door neighbor called me and says come outside and says your car got vandalized too,” said Mike Flaherty, of Southington.

Police said overnight, four attempted arson incidents were reported. All of them involved parked cars.

Two were at an apartment complex on Pleasant Street. The other two were in the lot of 35 Darling Street.

In each case, rags dipped in accelerant were placed near gas caps and set on fire.

The rags were burned but didn't ignite the vehicles or gas tanks.

The fire marshal and police are looking into each of these incidents.

There are security cameras that the Flaherty’s say were running when the incident happened. They say police told them that will be helpful.

No arrests have been made yet but Southington police are asking anyone with information to call them.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.