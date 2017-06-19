11th Annual Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament held Monday

It was a hot day for the 11th Annual Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Farmington.

The event began with a round of golf, followed by dinner, and Channel 3’s Dennis House and Kara Sundlun emceed Monday’s evening auction.

Since it started in 2007, the golf tournament has raised over $900,000 in grants for local charities.

