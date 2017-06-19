I-91 in New Haven reopens following tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash has closed I-91 north in New Haven (CT DOT)

A tractor-trailer crash closed part of I-91 north in New Haven on Monday evening.

The highway was closed between exits 6 and 8, but it has since reopened.

The highway was closed for about an hour.

New Haven fire officials said multiple cars were involved in the crash.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Officials also said the trailer did not roll over, but it was facing backward and blocking lanes.

The Container from the tractor trailer is not rolled over, its just backwards on the highway blocking lanes — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 19, 2017

