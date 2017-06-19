Body of missing kayaker found in Long Island Sound

The body of a 41-year-old missing kayaker from Commack has been found in the Long Island Sound.

Suffolk County police say a person traveling on the Port Jefferson to Bridgeport ferry spotted Gregory Blanco's body floating in the water about three miles north of Belle Terre at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Blanco had launched his kayak from Northport, Long Island before rescuers began searching for him after his 14-foot boat was found floating near Stratford, Connecticut Monday morning.

The Suffolk County medical examiner is to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.